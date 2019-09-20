Tertiary Treatment Plant 9.20.2019

Tuesday night, Matt Thompson told Paso Robles city council about completion of the tertiary treatment plant.

The system uses ultraviolet radiation and other processes to turn sewage into irrigation water. He says the next step is to transport the water from the facility off 101 to the east side of Paso Robles.

Matt Thompson developed the tertiary treatment plant, which was recently completed in Paso Robles. The first irrigation water is expected to be sent by pipeline to the east side of Paso Robles next year.