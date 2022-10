Halloween fast approaching, but plans already underway for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The free dinner at Centennial park.

Linda Sturmer tells KPRL they need more volunteers. To sign up, go to the website:

eventbrite.com, then look for; Thanksgivingforpasorobles.com.

Then you can sign up for a specific job at a particular time.

The dinner will be Thanksgiving day, but volunteers begin work that Monday.