Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.24.2021

Volunteers preparing the 37th Annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles cleaned the kitchen and washed dishes in the kitchen at Centennial Park in Paso Robles for Thursday’s free dinner.

They are expecting to serve 1500 free dinners to the less fortunate. Dinner will be served from 12-2 at the Centennial Park Community Room. Those who wanted deliveries had to put their order in last Friday.

David Kujida is coordinating the event, but Ms. Stermer came out of retirement to help. Tuesday, they and volunteers transported supplies to Centennial Park, and cleaned dishes and the kitchen.

Although the number of volunteers was low a few weeks ago, people stepped up in the last week. Kudia says they have enough help. Those who volunteered are encouraged to show up on time to make the free Thanksgiving for Paso Robles a successful event Thursday.