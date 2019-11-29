Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.29.2019

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles a great success yesterday. Volunteers serving hundreds of meals to those who might not otherwise enjoy one. KPRL talked with co-coordinator David Kudija at Centennial park around one yesterday afternoon.

Helping get the hungry seated, the men from the Second Baptist church in Paso Robles wearing white shirts, white gloves and black slacks.

All told, the volunteers with Thanksgiving for Paso Robles served over one thousand free dinners yesterday. They sent one hundred dinners to ECHO in Atascadero.