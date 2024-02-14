The Backyard on 13th is Celebrating Their 4 Yr Anniversary 02.14.2024

The Backyard on Thirteenth Street in Paso Robles is celebrating their four year anniversary today.

The family and dog friendly outdoor wine and beer garden will feature 2 for 1 draft drinks available all day, and have a variety of beer and cookie pairings served starting mid afternoon. In the evening, local singer Katie Chappell will be performing at the Backyard from 5 to 7 pm.

Celebrations will continue for the remainder of this week, with bingo on Thursday night from 6 to 8 pm, and a performance by popular rock duo Cloudship on Friday the 16th from 5 to 7 pm.