The Board After the Death of Adam Hill 8.10.2020

Although initially police reported supervisor Adam Hill died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the Pismo Beach police later changed their statement. They said the cause of his death Thursday is undisclosed. Regardless, the supervisor is officially deceased, and the next step is replacing him on the board.

County counsel Rita Nail says governor Gavin Newsom will likely select an appointee to fill Hill’s District 3 seat, even with the general election fewer than three months away.

The county faced a similar situation when district 4 supervisor Paul Texiera died of a heart attack. Governor Jerry Brown appointed Caren Ray to serve the final year of Texiera’s term. That was in 2013. Some were surprised that governor Brown chose a liberal democrat to serve out the final year of Texiera’s term. Texieira was a solid republican. But that’s the governor’s prerogative.

Among the possible selections for Hill’s replacement, coastal commissioner and Pismo Beach city councilman Eric Howell and county planning commissioner Dawn Legg.