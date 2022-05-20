The Election & County Supervisors 05.20.2022

If you have not yet registered to vote, you don’t have much time to do so. The last day to register is Monday.

The Atascadero office is open from 8:30 until 4:00. The San Luis county clerks office is open from 8-5. Both offices will be open this Saturday so people can register to vote.

Elaina Cano also told the supervisors at the outset of Tuesday’s meeting about electioneering, that you can’t campaign near a polling place.

This became an issue during public comment. Jennifer Greniger congratulated Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz Legg for switching to the republican party. Bruce Gibson said that because of the rules on electioneering, she couldn’t talk about the campaign. Jennifer simply congratulated Bruce, and sat down.

What Jennifer Greniger was talking about is a mailer sent out which shows republicans who to vote for in the coming election. One sent to north county voters shows supervisor Bruce Gibson listed as a republican candidate for supervisor. Clearly he’s not. It’s an unorthodox attempt to capture votes from people who do not know his voting history.

On Tuesday, the supervisors rejected a plan we discussed earlier this week on KPRL, to make ours a charter county. That vote was 5-zip to reject that proposal.