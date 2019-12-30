The Holiday Gift of Life 12.30.2019

The Holiday Gift of Life returns to the north county tomorrow. The local blood bank will have their blood mobile at Walmart tomorrow from 11-4 to get blood donations.

This time of year there’s often a shortage of blood, and they need a good supply of blood for the annual plethora of traffic accidents on New Years Eve.

If you donate blood during the Holiday Gift of Life, you get a gift certificate for lunch at Mclintocks, and a pass to see a movie at some local theaters.

Call Vitalant in San Luis for more information. Or stop by the blood mobile today, tomorrow or Saturday or next Tuesday at Walmart in Paso Robles.