The Landing 6.24.2021

This week, KPRL is talking with the key people involved with the development proposed for the old Boys School on Airport road in Paso Robles.

Shortly before eleven at night during last week’s Paso Robles city council virtual meeting, community development director Warren Frace introduced The Landing to the community.

They’re calling it, The landing. Majestic Corporation’s Phil Brown says that’s because of the proximity to the Paso Robles airport. Brown says Majestic will keep the oak trees in place and create an environment with a lot of open space on those 136 acres.

Tomorrow, we’ll revisit the timetable for the EIR and the development on Airport road.