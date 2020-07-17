The Mineral Fire 7.17.2020

The mineral fire continues to burn out of control at the west end of Fresno county just west of Coalinga. The fire has now burned 19,500 acres. It’s now 30% contained. One structure has been destroyed.

Yesterday, evacuation orders issued for residents who live north of Los Gatos creek, east of Derrick road, west of south San Joaquin Rocks Lookout road, and south of Spanish Lake along Joaquin Ridge and Wright Mountain. Other residents in the area are told to prepare to evacuate. Those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the flames. Cal Fire expecting the fire to last for a few more days, depending on weather conditions.