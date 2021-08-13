The Nipomo Race Track Closes 8.13.2021

The Santa Maria raceway in Nipomo is closing.

A dispute with a neighboring homeowners association has convinced the owner to close the raceway just off 101. Nick Duggan says he’s tired of the battles with San Luis Obispo county permits and licenses.

Duggan says shortly after he started booking events, he started receiving noise complaints from residents of the Costa Pacific Estates housing development, which sprung up near the race track.

Duggan says his business owes more than $37 thousand dollars in fines to the county. They’ve spent about $150 thousand dollars on lawyer and consultant fees.

Duggan says, a small group of homeowners complained about a facility they knew existed before they bought their homes. He says, “We did not build a racetrack in their backyards. They built their backyards next to our racetrack.”