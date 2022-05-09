The Printery Mother’s Day Event 05.09.2022

Atascadero’s Printery Foundation sold more than 65 mother’s day lasagna dinners yesterday. It’s an annual fundraiser which raises money to restore the old Printery building.

The lasagna dinners are prepared by volunteers.

Questers was on hand to sell plants. The state Questers organization has deemed saving the Printery as their project this calendar year.

The Printery is the big brick building behind a chain link fence. It was designed by the same architect who designed the rotunda.

The Printery Foundation wants to restore the elegant old building so that people could use it for social events and performing arts presentations.