The SLO Co Corona Update 1.15.2021

San Luis Obispo county health department out with an update Thursday on cases in our county. Another 369 people tested positive, including many with no symptoms.

The county reports six new deaths. All six ranged in age from 60-100. So far 125 people have died in the county with coronavirus, the average age is over 85.

World wide, fewer than 2 million people have died with coronavirus.

During the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1916 between 40 and 50 million people died. Although some say that figure is low. Some say that as many as 100 million people died, but many were in remote areas of Africa and Asia where no statistics were kept.

The coronavirus fatalities occurred with a world population of just under 8 billion people. In 1916, the world population was under two billion.

THE CORONA VIRUS VACCINE

