The Summer of 2019 – 7.02.2019

The summer of 2019 getting a slow start in the north county. At the Ravine Water Park, Brett Butterfield has felt the impact of cool weather. He says the warming trend has heated up business and the cabanas are almost sold out through the 4th of July. The Ravine is located at the corner of Airport road and highway 46 east.

Butterfield and his partners still negotiating with Caltrans to develop a parking lot on the other side of highway 46. He says he could get the okay any day.

More on other new developments at the Ravine Water Park tomorrow on KPRL.