Thefts 12.24.2018

Early Saturday morning, sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car on highway 101 north of Paso Robles near Wellsona road and discovered nearly $20 thousand dollars of stolen items.

The stolen items came from Victoria’s Secret, Lids and American Girl. They included toys, clothing and make-up. Burglary tools were also discovered in a search of their vehicle.

One of the women, Latalia Smith, also had warrants for grand theft and battery in Santa Clara county, as well as warrants for theft in Napa county.

The women were booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on charges of felony possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s department, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.