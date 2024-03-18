Thousands Gather For St. Fratty’s Day Tradition Near Cal Poly 03.18.2024

Around 6 to 7 thousand individuals gathered at a neighborhood near Cal Poly for the annual “St. Fratty’s Day” celebration.

San Luis Obispo police estimate that a majority of the attendees for students. The gathering had begun at around 3 am on Saturday, and lasted several hours. Reports from Cal Poly staff and the San Luis Obispo police department say that there was damage both on and off campus from those attending the festivity.

The police department says they began issuing various citations, including noise violations, unruly gatherings, public urination and intoxication, and more. Despite closing off the street for public safety and attempts to maintain order, several cars in the neighborhood were damaged.

Furthermore, Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong said that damage to one of Cal Poly’s housing facilities, Miur Hall, was “extensive” and required temporary evacuation of around 300 student residents to repair and restore parts of the building and clean up debris.

Armstrong further said that any reports of criminal activity will be fully investigated, and that individuals will be held accountable.