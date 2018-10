A San Luis man who threatened the organizers of an event on social media is forced to give up his firearms for ten years.

Daniel Phares faced up to a year in county jail for writing, “I will kill every one of you and make you like it”. He wrote that on Facebook in August of 2017 before a vigil at Mission Plaza in San Luis to honor people affected by the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of making a criminal threat.