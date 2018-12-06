Three Local Wines 12.06.2018

Three local wines are chose by Wine Enthusiast magazine as among the top 100 wines of 2018.

Stolo Family Vineyards in Cambria was named #12 with its 2016 estate Sirah.

Villa Creek Cellars 2015 Willow Creek Cuvee red was selected #27.

#49 was Paix Sur Terre’s 2016 the other one Mouvedre.

Last year, Stolo also landed on the list. It’s 2014 estate Sirah named to the list.

In October, Wine and Spirits magazine named two Paso Robles wines to its list of the top 100 wines of 2018. Kukkula’s 2015 Adelaida District Aatto and Tablas Creeks’ 2017 Patalin de Tablas Rose.