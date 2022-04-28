Three Speckled Hens 04.28.2022

Tomorrow night, Three Speckled Hens returns to the Paso Robles events center after a two and a half year absence because of covid and the government-imposed shutdown.

So how did this antique show get started?

Suzi Fuller and Kathy Marquart tell KPRL it started with a road trip to Washington State. They collected so many antiques, they decided to have a show like the one they visited in Spokane. Suzi Fuller says the dealers have been setting aside antiques and treasures for the past two and a half years.

Three Speckled Hens opens Friday evening and runs through Saturday and Sunday. You can buy tickets online at: threespeckledhens.com.