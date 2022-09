You know the adage, one person’s trash is another’s treasure.

That may apply to big antique events like Three Speckled Hens, which returns to Paso Robles this weekend.

The Feathered Frenzy is Friday from 4-7.

Three Speckled Hens Antique and Old Stuff Show is Friday through Sunday at the Paso Robles Event Center.

For more information, or to buy tickets, go to: threespeckledhens.com.