Three Speckled Hens 5.02.2019

This weekend at the Paso Robles Event Center, Three Speckled Hens Antiques and Old Stuff Show returns.

It began when Suzi Fuller and Kathy Marquardt took a road trip to see a show on the Palouse in Washington State. They came back with a big trailer loaded with old stuff, most of it country-oriented antiques and collectibles. That inspired their own show.

Three Speckled Hens Antique Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Paso Robles Event Center. Early birds can get in at seven Saturday morning at 7:00. That’s $25 admission. Otherwise, doors open at 10 each day. Tickets are $12 and that’s good for the weekend. Dozens of dealers from six western states at the Paso Robles Event Center this weekend.