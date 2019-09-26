Three Speckled Hens 9.26.2019

Three Speckled Hens are back this weekend. The Antique and Collectible Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Paso Robles Events Center.

The Speckled Hens are local. That’s Suzi Fuller, one of the Speckled Hens. Kathy Marquort has a 98-year-old relative who graduated from Templeton high school. So, the Speckled Hens have access to a great deal of institutional knowledge about the area. The dealers are from all over the west, and they’re coming in to town today and tomorrow to get set up for the show this weekend at the Paso Robles Events Center.

For more information go to: threespeckledhens.com. For $25, early birds gain entry at seven Saturday morning at the Paso Robles Events Center.