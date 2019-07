Three vehicles once owned by Elvis Presley are going up for sale. Presley drove the white, 1973 Lincoln Continental around Memphis.

There’s also a 1976 Harley Davidson F-L-H 1200 Electra Glide. He sold it 90 days before he died in 1977 at the age of 42.

The other vehicle is one of three GMC pick-ups Elvis bought in 1967 for his Circle G Ranch in Mississippi. In 1969, his father, Vernon, sold the three pick-ups back to the same dealership where Elvis bought them. The auction is August 31st.