Tianna Arata Arrested 7.23.2020

The leader of Tuesday’s black lives matter demonstration arrested by police after allegedly striking a car with a flag pole. Tianna Arata is also charged with participating in a riot, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. Arata is a graduate of the Grizzly Academy. She also attended Cuesta college.

Although the San Luis Obispo police have video of Arata striking a vehicle with a flag pole, they are looking for the driver of that gray van. When caught on a side street near the front of the protest march, the driver passed through some of the people at the front of the march. That inspired them to strike the vehicle, yell obscenities at the driver and chase the van down the street.

The march attracted about 300 demonstrators to downtown San Luis Obispo Tuesday. Some chanted profane slogans about police. Others stomped and spit on a United States flag. They blocked traffic in downtown San Luis, and then walked out onto the 101 freeway and blocked traffic on 101. One person got up on the hood of a vehicle and kicked in the windshield. A four year old boy inside the car was hit by shattered glass, but not injured.

Another protester was arrested when violence broke out after the march. Elias Bautista yelled at police, and then suddenly kicked an officer in the groin and ran off. He was chased down and arrested.

Black lives matter has become a north county issue because a coalition of educators and city officials is currently meeting to craft a statement which may condone their actions.