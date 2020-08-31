Tianna Arata Week 8.31.2020

This week is a big one for 20-year-old activist Tianna Arata. There were dozens of four color placards which said, “drop the charges” and “free Tianna.” The event was funded by black lives matter.

Thursday, district attorney Dan Dow may file charges against Tianna for crimes she allegedly committed during a demonstration on July 21st. During that protest, Tianna led demonstrators out onto the 101 freeway where they blocked traffic for about 40 minutes. Evidence against Tianna is on video, she herself put on social media. Last Tuesday, Tianna told people that she sees herself as a role model.

Over the last several weeks, black lives matter has threatened district attorney Dan Dow several times. They threatened to protest outside his home in the north county, but never showed up.

