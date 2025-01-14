Tickets For Paso & Templeton Chamber Annual Gala on Sale 1.14.2025

Tickets are now on sale for the Paso Robles & Templeton chamber of commerce Annual Gala & Awards Ceremony.

This event will recognize the 2024 board of directors, Gary Eberle as Roblan of the Year, and Tom Maas Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of mid central coast for beautification of the year. The 2025 board of directors will also be welcomed.

The dinner is scheduled for Saturday, March 8th at Rava Wines; enjoy a French-inspired evening with a multi-course plated dinner, cocktails, entertainment, and a silent auction.

Tickets are first-come, first-served, and registration closes on February 21st. Tickets can be purchased for individuals, a table of 8 with sponsor recognition, or table of 10 with sponsor recognition.