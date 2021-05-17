Tiger In Houston 5.17.2021

In Houston Texas, police take into custody a tiger that had been seen roaming through a residential neighborhood.

The 9-month old, 175 pound Bengal tiger was captured and turned over to authorities. They say it was in good condition.

A week ago, the tiger was seen jumping over backyard fences and roaming front lawns. That concerned parents with children and pet owners.

Houston bans the ownership of tigers and other wild animals. No charges have been filed.

The tiger was taken to an animal sanctuary in Murchison, Texas.