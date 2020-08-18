Tik Tok 8.18.2020

A 24-year-old San Luis Obispo woman created a video on Tik Tok that is honored as one of the greatest at-home videos.

Katie Sanchez is a Cal Poly graduate from Vacaville. Her short video is accompanied by the love theme from the Titanic movie.

She said when she made it she thought, “This is dumb”, but 20 minutes after she posted it, it when viral. 155,000 people have watched it.

Sanchez works in human resources at Target, when she’s not creating videos for Tik Tok.

If you Google, the greatest at home videos, you can watch it. It’s pretty short, and rather funny.