Timothy Clarke Wolfe Sentenced Yesterday 9.12.2023

Timothy Clarke Wolfe, a 25-year-old Paso Robles drug dealer pleaded guilty on May 30th to one count of distributing fentanyl.

Wolf allegedly sold a fake prescription drug containing fentanyl to Atascadero teenager Emilio Velci, who died from taking one of the pills under the presumption that they were prescription painkillers for a toothache.

A release by the attorney’s office representing the central district of California yesterday said that U.S. District court judge John F. Walter sentenced Wolfe to 14 years in prison. The release also says that Wolfe is ordered to pay nearly 26 thousand dollars in restitution to Velci’s family.