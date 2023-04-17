Tiny Homes in SLO 04.17.2023

The city of San Luis Obispo is looking at plans to cluster 20 affordable houses around an old adobe on Dana street.

It’s the Rosa Burton de Canet Adobe, which dates back to the mid 19th century. The proposed affordable housing project is promoted by Smart Share Housing Solutions, and the city of San Luis Obispo.

The adobe was donated to the city by the previous owner in the late 1980’s. Mary Gail Black, who donated the property, made some stipulations. The adobe building must be restored for public use and the trees onsite be preserved. Also, that the project be named after her late partner, Mildred Waterman.

Last week, a tiny house model was demonstrated by the city to give people an idea what the Waterman Village might look like. The homes would feature a solar-powered system that feeds an on-site battery, each home would have all-electric appliances and a waterless toilet, which would keep the homes off the sewer system.

The adobe building would be used as a communal space for residents.

The plan is to have the complex ready by late 2024 or early 2025.