Tip-A-Cop 11.05.2020

Fundraising for non-profit groups seriously impacted by restriction imposed by state health officials in response to the coronavirus. It’s impacted scholarship nights for graduating students and all kinds of non profit agencies in our communities.

Next week fundraising for Special Olympics returns with the annual Tip-a-Cop dinners.

One Tip-a-Cop dinner will be held Monday evening at Jack’s Grill in Templeton.

Two others to be held in the south county with the chicken and ribs provided by Mo’s BBQ.

Tuesday night at the Vets Hall in San Luis.

And then another Wednesday evening at the outlet stores in Pismo Beach.

You can get more information at the Special Olympic website: sosc.org/slocountytip-a-cops.

We’ll have more information on the Tip-a-Cop dinners for you tomorrow here on KPRL.