Tip A Cop Fundraiser 09.29.2022

Last night at the Paso Robles Event Center, the return of Tip a Cop.

That’s where people in law enforcement serve a delicious dinner to raise money for the Special Olympics. Jody Watty said it went well for Special Olympics. One of the key law enforcement officials attending last night, sheriff Ian Parkinson. He’s a strong supporter of Tip a Cop.

We’ll find out in a few days how much money was raised in the Tip a Cop dinners held this week in San Luis and last night at the Paso Robles Event Center. All the proceeds benefit Special Olympics.