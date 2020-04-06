Sound Off – Mon 4/06/2020 – Navy Commander Paul Oyler

Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Monday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

He’s Navy Commander Paul Oyler, a former Bearcat, who graduated from the Naval Academy. He was a Navy pilot on aircraft carriers. Deployed once to Iraq. Then went to TOPGUN training. Then two more deployments. One in Iraq. One in Afghanistan. He retired and returned to Paso, but he train pilots at Lemoore Air Station. He has recovered from Coronavirus.