Tommy Gong Resigns 6.07.2021

County clerk recorder Tommy Gong announces Friday afternoon that he’s resigning.

He’s accepted a new position in the Bay Area, closer to his family.

Gong has served as clerk recorder for six years.

Prior to that, he worked under clerk recorder Julie Rodewald. He calls the new position the opportunity of a lifetime.

The most recent election has caused many elections officials to retire. It created an opportunity for gong to move up.

Gong admits that the contentiousness of the political climate following the most recent election probably contributed to his decision to leave San Luis Obispo county for the bay area.