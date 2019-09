Sunday night in Paso Robles, a fundraiser for the Main Street program that may make you laugh.

Norma Moye tells KPRL “Topper” will be shown at park cinema. The movie stars Cary Grant, and won the academy award for best movie back in the late 70’s.

For tickets call Main Street, and they’ll take your order over the phone, and you can pick up your tickets at Will Call this Sunday night at Park Cinemas.