Toro Creek Bridge Work 05.05.2022

Caltrans will start a project to demolish and replace the Toro Creek Bridge on northbound Hwy 1 north of Morro Bay beginning Friday, May 6th.

Construction will begin with a 24/7 closure of the northbound and southbound left lane to install protective barrier for highway workers during the daytime hours.

Travelers headed northbound on Hwy 1 will be diverted onto the southbound lanes with two-way (north/south) traffic maintained with a center median. Caltrans says that will begin in mid-May and is expected to last until the spring of 2023.

This traffic switch will allow for the demolition of the bridge on northbound Hwy 1. A bicycle detour will be established with signage near the closure.

The contractor for this $5.7 million project is Souza Engineering Contracting of San Luis Obispo. The project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2023, weather permitting.