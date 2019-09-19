Tour Bus Crash in Shandon 9.19.2019

A tour bus carrying the road crew of country singer Josh Turner crashed late last night in Shandon. One person is dead. Seven others are injured.

The bus was traveling eastbound on highway 46 near McMillan Canyon road around 11:40 last night, when it skidded about 500 feet off the roadway. The bus was traveling in the right lane about 55-60 miles per hour when it left the roadway. It traveled through a barbed wire fence and dense vegetation for about 200 yards before driving off a 50 foot cliff. Two people were ejected when the bus went off the cliff. One of the two sustained fatal injuries.

Officials say turner and the band were on different buses. They were not injured in the accident. Josh Turner performed last night at Vina Robles in Paso Robles.