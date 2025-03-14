Tourism Report For Paso Robles Available For Review 3.14.2025

The city of Paso Robles announced that a tourism impact study was undertaken by Beacon Economics, an independent research firm.

The report, according to the city, explores the economic, fiscal, and social impacts of tourism in Paso Robles. Key findings say that half a billion dollars were spent directly to the local economy from visitors, 20% of all local jobs are supported by tourism, and tax revenue from tourism provides nearly 40% of the city’s general fund.

The full report is available for review on the city’s website.