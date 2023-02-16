Town Hall in Shandon 02.16.2023

Sheriff Ian Parkinson conducted a town hall meeting in Shandon last night.

In the multipurpose room of the Shandon elementary school, the sheriff and Lt. Michael Manuela, a CHP officer, and supervisor John Peschong, answered questions from local Shandon residents.

There were some questions about an unsolved murder case which occurred back on Halloween. The sheriff says his department is still investigating that incident.

County sheriff Ian Parkinson periodically conducts town hall meetings in communities like Shandon, San Miguel and Templeton to give locals an opportunity to discuss law enforcement issues with the sheriff and his deputies and often other agencies who enforce the law in their community.