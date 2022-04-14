Track Meet at Paso High 04.14.2022

At Paso Robles high school yesterday, about one hundred elementary school kids took part in a track meet for 3rd, 4th and 5th graders.

Most of the Paso Robles schools took part.

And there was even a team from Shandon which took part. Shandon track coach Steve Martin tells KPRL it’s a great experience for the kids.

Coach Steve Martin wears a lot of hats in the Shandon school district. He teaches science and math to junior high school students. He also coaches track and cross country.

Paso Robles coach Ivan Huff started the races with a flag. Coach Matt Carrol helped out at the finish line. And the Paso Robles high school track and field team helped officiate yesterday’s meet.