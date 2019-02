Tyler Schimke and Zac Alves of Paso Robles high school honored by the South Coast Region AG Mechanics for their excellence in rebuilding the antique tractors.

Tyler Schimke rebuilt that 1956 Farmall tractor so it looks and operates like new. Zac Alves did the same in rebuilding his tractor. Ron Alves says a big thank you to AG adviser, Justin Pickard for countless hours of support.

And congratulations to Zac Alves and Tyler Schimke for their recognition by the South Coast Region AG Mechanics.