Traffic Collision on 101 NB Just South of Paso Robles 8.16.2024

The California Highway Patrol reports there was a solo traffic incident on the northbound US 101, just south of the Spring street offramp.

The collision occurred at around 3 this morning. According to CHP’s traffic information page, the incident caused a big rig to catch fire, which spread to nearby brush. Around 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the roadway, which has been contained by hazmat crews.

As a result of this collision, the 101 northbound lanes were closed starting at around 3:20 this morning. Traffic from south of the collision will be diverted to the south Spring street offramp. There is also a hard closure at the 46 west on ramps. The closure is expected to last several hours, likely until noon.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.