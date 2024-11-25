Traffic Collision on US 101/Wellsona Intersection, Minor Injuries 11.25.2024

The California Highway Patrol released a statement on Friday November 22nd, regarding a traffic collision that took place the evening of November 21st.

The two vehicle crash occurred on the southbound US 101 at the Wellsona road intersection. A driver of a ford f-450 towing a horse trailer attempted to cross the intersection eastbound, traveling directly in front of another vehicle that was traveling southbound on the 101. The vehicle crashed into the horse trailer, causing minor injuries to both parties.

CHP says one of the horses in the trailer sustained injuries.