Traffic Delays Expected at Creston Corridor on Monday, July 22nd – 7.18.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that the next stage of the Creston corridor project will begin on Monday, July 22nd.

The city says residents should expect traffic delays as construction crews will be working on approximately 20 feet of deep sewer line on Creston road, from Ferro Lane to Tanner Drive.

The city says work will take place Monday to Friday, 8 am to 3 pm. No construction will be taking place on weekends, but equipment will remain on site, with open trenches covered and barricaded for safety.

This phase of work will last several weeks.