Train-Truck Collision 5.01.2020

About the same time as that car crash in Paso Robles, an Amtrak train collided with a tractor trailer rig near highway one in Guadalupe yesterday.

The collision occurred on an unnamed dirt road just north of the Santa Maria river around 3. The train was headed northbound just north of Guadalupe. The crossing did not have any signals. The semi tractor trailer rig was destroyed, and a stop sign was knocked down.

No injuries were were reported.

The accident occurred in a rural part of south San Luis Obispo county where the streets have no names.