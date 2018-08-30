Train Victim 8.30.2018

In San Luis Obispo, a man found dead after he was struck by a train.

Officers responded to an underpass near Mill and Pepper streets in San Luis. The train engineer reported that he saw a man lying on the tracks. He said he was unable to stop the train before it struck the man.

Arriving officers found the man’s body lying near the tracks, partly under the train. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim described as in his mid-30’s. He has not been identified. Police have not yet ascertained if the man were dead before being struck by the train.