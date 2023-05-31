Training Burn at Camp Roberts 05.31.2023

You may see smoke over the north county today.

A controlled burn is scheduled on Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center today and tomorrow from 9:00 in the morning until they’re finished.

They’re burning 9,000 acres of grassland and brush on Camp Roberts. The intent is to reduce fire hazards. The fire will also provided local firefighters with valuable wildland firefighting training and techniques.

Some may be visible north and south along highway 101. If you live near Camp Roberts, or see a lot of smoke, you’re encouraged to stay indoors.

Participating fire departments include Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, San Luis Obispo and about a dozen other fire departments and the United States Forest Service.