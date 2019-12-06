Transients in Atascadero 12.06.2019

In recent weeks, Atascadero has cleaned up the creek bed to address vandalism and crime in the downtown area.

Police chief Jerrel Haley says when Paso Robles cleaned up the Salinas river bed, the number of transients in Atascadero increased Chief Haley says cleaning up the creek bed in Atascadero is a group effort.

If you walk across the pedestrian bridge that connects the sunken gardens with Wild Fields Brewery and Galaxy theater, you’ll see a dramatic change from a few weeks ago because of the clean up an increased surveillance in downtown Atascadero.