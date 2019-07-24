Treasury Winery 7.24.2019

No harm no foul at a local winery Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire SLO says “very small leak” of anhydrous ammonia at Treasury Wine Estates was quickly brought under control by employees at the facility. Anhydrous ammonia is reportedly used as part of the wine-making process.

Hazmat crews responded to a reported ammonia leak at the Paso Robles winery around 7:38 Tuesday morning.

Treasury Wine Estates is located on the 7000 block of highway 46 east. Employees reportedly evacuated but there are no reports of injuries.

At 8:15 am, Cal Fire SLO said the leak had been stopped by employees. The hazmat unit was requested at the scene as a precaution.