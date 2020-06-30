Trevon Perry 6.30.2020

A vigil to honor the memory of 28-year-old Trevon Perry. A vigil held last night at the downtown city park in Paso Robles for Trevon, whose remains were discovered at a home in Riverside.

23-year-old Christoper Vento Wilson was stabbed to death in June of last year in Shandon. Trevon Perry testified in the investigation into the murder, which led to the arrest of Kejuan Bynum of Atascadero. Bynum is awaiting trial.

Trevon Perry disappeared in mid-march. Police found what they believe to be his body at a home in Riverside. On Sunday, Paso Robles police arrested a suspect in Trevon’s disappearance and suspected murder. He’s identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Ron.

Paso Robles police chief Ty Lewis also spoke to the crowd. About two hundred people attended the vigil for Trevon Perry last night at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.